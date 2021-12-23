Shopping

Amazon's Most Popular Toys You Can Still Get by Christmas Eve

By Leah Groth‍ and Fox Van Allen‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Best Toys 2021
Amazon, Disney

Holiday shopping is coming to a close and if you're still looking for a gift idea or two for little loved ones, Amazon's list of the hottest toys of 2021 has more than a few that you can get by Christmas Eve!

Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular toys of the holiday season. Called the "Toys We Love List," the picks, selected by Amazon's in-house toy experts, are a great look into this year's holiday toy trends. And if you need any proof these toys are hot, know this -- things on that list are already starting to sell out in October. 

Shop the Full 'Toys We Love' List

Complicating the holiday 2021 shopping season this year is that the fact that America's shipping infrastructure is beyond stressed. The Port of Los Angeles is working through a record backlog, according to CBS News, and trucking companies are facing shortages of workers. Isaac Larian, the president of MGA Entertainment (L.O.L. Surprise! dolls), warns that supply chain problems could lead to bare toy store shelves. "My advice to parents is don't wait," he told CBS News. But Amazon says it has a plan in place to make sure gifts arrive on time. 

But don't worry, it will still be a festive season. To help you with your holiday shopping, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite items on the Amazon Toys We Love List. Included are great gifts for younger kids, kids interested in STEM, kids who love to play pretend and even little ones who like to get dirty in the sandbox.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Star Wars Grogu Soft ‘N Fuzzy Plush
Star Wars Grogu Soft ‘N Fuzzy Plush
Amazon
Star Wars Grogu Soft ‘N Fuzzy Plush
If you're still looking for the perfect Grogu yet, this plush version is absolutely adorable.
$35
Barbie Dreamtopia Brush 'n Sparkle Unicorn with Lights and Sounds
Barbie Dreamtopia Brush 'n Sparkle Unicorn with Lights and Sounds
Amazon
Barbie Dreamtopia Brush 'n Sparkle Unicorn with Lights and Sounds
Every Barbie needs a unicorn. 
$33
WowWee Baby Shark's Big Show
WowWee Baby Shark's Big Show
Amazon
WowWee Baby Shark's Big Show
For toddlers into Baby Shark, this is the dream playset. 
$30
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Pink
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Pink
Amazon
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Pink
This is the perfect present for the budding artist. 
$25
Play-Doh Slime 30 Can Pack
Play-Doh Slime 30 Can Pack
Amazon
Play-Doh Slime 30 Can Pack
This is the ultimate slime play pack. 
$26
ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run
ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run
Amazon
ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run
If you're in the market for thinking games, this one has 60 challenges.  
$30
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop
Amazon
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use tablet screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this one in particular caters to ages 6 to 8, teaching addition and subtraction via hands-on play. iPad or Fire tablet required.
$60$45
Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit
Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit
Amazon
Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit
The Jimu Robot Firebot kit is a 606-piece motorized model kit that teaches kids about computer programming. Once built, the Firebot can be coded (an iOS or Android device is required) to perform all sorts of actions. For ages 8 and up.
$70$55
Disney Villains Black and Brights Collection
Disney Villains Black and Brights Collection
Amazon
Disney Villains Black and Brights Collection
Not every little girl wants to be a Disney princess and for those who don't, this set Disney Villain dolls is the perfect gift. 
$70
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth Science Kit
Amazon
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Among educational toys, this one promotes an early love of science, the National Geographic Earth Science Kit includes 15 science experiences -- such as water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal and two geologic dig kits -- sure to keep kids 8 and up entertained for hours on end.
$30
Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game
Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game
Amazon
Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game
Infuse a little fun into family game night with Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, a 3D interactive board game designed for kids 4 and up.
$30$22
Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Play Set
Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Play Set
Amazon
Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Play Set
Let your kids' imaginations run wild in the kitchen with a deal on this Blues Clues Cooking Play Set. 
$59$30
Playskool Peppa Pig Sit 'n Spin
Playskool Peppa Pig Sit 'n Spin
Amazon
Playskool Peppa Pig Sit 'n Spin
This Sit 'n' Spin combines 1980s nostalgia with 21st century cartoons for multi-generational gift (made for toddlers!).
$42
Squeakee the Balloon Dino
Squeakee the Balloon Dino
Amazon
Squeakee the Balloon Dino
Interactive animal toys seem to sell out almost every holiday season. Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages 5 to 15, stomps, chomping, laughs, roars and dances. He even plays games, including chicken and tug of war. 
$70$63
Star Wars Snackin' Grogu
Star Wars Snackin' Grogu
Amazon
Star Wars Snackin' Grogu
If you've got a young Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here's one toy you don't want to miss: Snackin' Grogu. Kids can feed this 9-inch Baby Yoda one of the four included menu items, and he'll react with sound and motion depending on how tasty -- or gross -- the food is. For ages 4 and up.
$71$60

