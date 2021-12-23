Amazon's Most Popular Toys You Can Still Get by Christmas Eve
Holiday shopping is coming to a close and if you're still looking for a gift idea or two for little loved ones, Amazon's list of the hottest toys of 2021 has more than a few that you can get by Christmas Eve!
Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular toys of the holiday season. Called the "Toys We Love List," the picks, selected by Amazon's in-house toy experts, are a great look into this year's holiday toy trends. And if you need any proof these toys are hot, know this -- things on that list are already starting to sell out in October.
Shop the Full 'Toys We Love' List
Complicating the holiday 2021 shopping season this year is that the fact that America's shipping infrastructure is beyond stressed. The Port of Los Angeles is working through a record backlog, according to CBS News, and trucking companies are facing shortages of workers. Isaac Larian, the president of MGA Entertainment (L.O.L. Surprise! dolls), warns that supply chain problems could lead to bare toy store shelves. "My advice to parents is don't wait," he told CBS News. But Amazon says it has a plan in place to make sure gifts arrive on time.
But don't worry, it will still be a festive season. To help you with your holiday shopping, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite items on the Amazon Toys We Love List. Included are great gifts for younger kids, kids interested in STEM, kids who love to play pretend and even little ones who like to get dirty in the sandbox.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25 You Can Get By Christmas
Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts From Kate Spade Surprise
Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts
Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $200
The Best White Elephant Gifts for This Holiday Season
The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021
The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping
Shop Kate Spade's Holiday Deals and Take 40% Off Last-Minute Gifts!
Best Buy's Flash Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save on Tech Gifts