The Best Holiday Gifts For Fashion-Forward Women

What to get for the girl who's always on top of the latest fashion?

Well, most likely she's doesn't have everything she wants, so there's room to give a standout gift she'll adore this holiday season.

The key is to scour the brands fashion girls love -- those trend-driven, must-have lines she's consistently coveting from: Reformation for flirty tops and dresses, Everlane for sustainable, minimalist pieces, Aritzia for quality trendy wares that don't cost a fortune, just to mention a few.

If you're still stuck, browse through ET Style's top picks of gifts curated for those who love fashion, ahead.

Hair Clips

Shopbop

For the girl who can't have enough hair accessories, these Kitsch rhinestone clips will make her collection even more fun.

Sleek Headphones

Best Buy

Listen to music and podcasts in style with these sleek, stark white headphones. The Marshall design exudes vintage flair with a modern twist.

Romantic Top

Reformation

Have you ever seen a prettier blouse? This Reformation open-back silk charmeuse top is equal parts elegant and sexy.

Chic Pajamas

Nordstrom

Even when she's chilling at home, a stylish gal remains fashionable at all times. Let her cozy up on the couch in this soft jersey henley and buttoned shorts from Eberjey.

Coffee Table Book

Amazon

Let her decorate the coffee table with Rihanna's new visual autobiography that features over 500 pages of never-before-seen photos from the music and fashion icon's life.

Leopard Print Wallet

DVF

This eye-catching Diane von Furstenberg snow leopard-printed piece, designed in collaboration with leather accessory brand, Leatherology, can be used as a wallet, clutch and mini crossbody bag. Monogram it for an extra $10.

One-Piece Swimsuit

While you can't gift a trip to Hawaii (but if it is doable for you, can we also get an invite?), giving a super chic swimsuit from fashion-girl favorite, Peony, is the next best thing. Bonus: this brand is eco-friendly.

Elegant Flats

Everlane

These Everlane day glove flats check all the boxes of a good pair of shoes -- comfortable, stylish and versatile. Meghan Markle loves this sustainable brand, too!

Pearl Cardigan

Aritzia

Does she adore French-girl style? Gift this super chic cardigan from Aritzia, accented by pearl buttons, to pair a silk skirt for that effortlessly feminine, Parisian look.

Chain Link Earrings

Lili Claspe

Two earrings in one! These edgy-yet-elevated chain dusters by Lili Claspe feature a detachable link that can be worn alone. (Plus, chain styles are one of the biggest jewelry trends right now.)

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

