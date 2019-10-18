The Best Holiday Gifts For Fashion-Forward Women
What to get for the girl who's always on top of the latest fashion?
Well, most likely she's doesn't have everything she wants, so there's room to give a standout gift she'll adore this holiday season.
The key is to scour the brands fashion girls love -- those trend-driven, must-have lines she's consistently coveting from: Reformation for flirty tops and dresses, Everlane for sustainable, minimalist pieces, Aritzia for quality trendy wares that don't cost a fortune, just to mention a few.
If you're still stuck, browse through ET Style's top picks of gifts curated for those who love fashion, ahead.
Hair Clips
For the girl who can't have enough hair accessories, these Kitsch rhinestone clips will make her collection even more fun.
Shop: Kitsch Rhinestone Snap Clip Duo Set, $24 at Shopbop
Sleek Headphones
Listen to music and podcasts in style with these sleek, stark white headphones. The Marshall design exudes vintage flair with a modern twist.
Shop: Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $110 at Best Buy
Romantic Top
Have you ever seen a prettier blouse? This Reformation open-back silk charmeuse top is equal parts elegant and sexy.
Shop: Reformation Cielo Top, $148
Chic Pajamas
Even when she's chilling at home, a stylish gal remains fashionable at all times. Let her cozy up on the couch in this soft jersey henley and buttoned shorts from Eberjey.
Shop: Eberjey Maya The Peasant Pajamas, $98 at Nordstrom
Coffee Table Book
Let her decorate the coffee table with Rihanna's new visual autobiography that features over 500 pages of never-before-seen photos from the music and fashion icon's life.
Shop: The Rihanna Book by Rihanna, $119 at Amazon
Leopard Print Wallet
This eye-catching Diane von Furstenberg snow leopard-printed piece, designed in collaboration with leather accessory brand, Leatherology, can be used as a wallet, clutch and mini crossbody bag. Monogram it for an extra $10.
Shop: DVF x Leatherology Willow, $228
One-Piece Swimsuit
While you can't gift a trip to Hawaii (but if it is doable for you, can we also get an invite?), giving a super chic swimsuit from fashion-girl favorite, Peony, is the next best thing. Bonus: this brand is eco-friendly.
Shop: Peony x Net Sustain Pintucked Polka-Dot Bandeau Swimsuit, $160 at Net-a-Porter
Elegant Flats
These Everlane day glove flats check all the boxes of a good pair of shoes -- comfortable, stylish and versatile. Meghan Markle loves this sustainable brand, too!
Shop: Everlane The Day Glove, $115
Pearl Cardigan
Does she adore French-girl style? Gift this super chic cardigan from Aritzia, accented by pearl buttons, to pair a silk skirt for that effortlessly feminine, Parisian look.
Shop: Wilfred Pearl Cardigan, $138 at Aritzia
Chain Link Earrings
Two earrings in one! These edgy-yet-elevated chain dusters by Lili Claspe feature a detachable link that can be worn alone. (Plus, chain styles are one of the biggest jewelry trends right now.)
Shop: Lili Claspe Lara Link Earrings, $75
