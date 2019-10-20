Even though it's her birthday, Kim Kardashian is the one handing out presents!

In celebration of turning 39, the Keeping With the Kardashians star -- whose actual birthday is on Monday -- headed out to Palm Springs with some of her sisters and her besties for a weekend-long b-day bash.

Aside from the fun of a getaway, Kim's guests also got some choice goodies in the form of luxe gift bags, filled to the brim with products from Kim's own SKIMS line.

The birthday girl took to her Instagram Story to share some celebratory videos of her friends opening the gift bags, which included socks, bras and even copies of Kims' selfie photo book, Selfish.

Kim star got the celebrations started early on Friday night, with her little sister, Kylie Jenner, on hand as her personal makeup artist.

"So for my birthday, I have a special makeup artist today," she told the camera as Kylie put the finishing touches on her older sister's look while halfway through her own beauty routine.

The mother of four also offered a peek inside her birthday dinner, which featured a big balloon display and centerpiece reading, "Happy Kim Day." Kim couldn't have been more excited for the family meal, which ended with a game of Cards Against Humanity.

