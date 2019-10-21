Kim Kardashian West just turned 39!

The mother of four was flooded with birthday wishes on Monday to mark the big birthday. And, as usual, some of the very best came from members of her own family, including momager Kris Jenner, who shared loads of photos from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's childhood, including one of Kim as a toddler with her late father, Robert Kardashian, nearby and another featuring Kim proudly posing with a baton and top hat. Also included were some touching photos of Kim with her husband, Kanye West, and their children.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!" Kris wrote beside the image. "You are such a force of nature. You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife friend and sister. Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love. You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others.

"You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I'm so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into," Kris continued. "I love you so much and I'm beyond blessed to be your Mom. Have the best birthday and year ever 🥰🙏❤️ Mommy xoxo #HappyBirthdayKim."

Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, also shared a series of photos featuring the birthday girl throughout the years, as well as a clip of Kim as a young girl discussing someday becoming famous. In another old clip that Khloe included, this one from KUWTK, Khloe and sister Kourtney Kardashian are helping Kim to the bathroom to throw up.

"♡ It's your birthday @kimkardashian!!! There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few," Khloe began in the caption. "For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You've written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full."

Khloe continued: "I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me ♡."

Kim's youngest sister and fellow businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, also posted a birthday message for her, writing alongside a still from a glamorous photo shoot featuring the pair: "Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister. I'm so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched ♥️ i love you in this life and beyond!!!"

Supermodel and sister Kendall Jenner chose to share photos of Kim in her Instagram Story for the big day, including a few of the 39-year-old when she was much younger and holding baby Kendall, writing, "happy birthday sister!!!" Kendall also shared a sweet photo of Kim cuddling with Kanye on the couch to celebrate the birthday.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Over the weekend, Kim celebrated her birthday with friends and family, which included a dinner party, card games and getting her makeup done by Kylie.

See more on Kim below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Vow Renewal Ceremony Following Son Psalm's Birth Embed Code Restart

Kim Kardashian Offers Discounts on Her Beauty and Shapewear Lines in Celebration of Her 39th Birthday

See What Kim Kardashian Gifted All Her Besties Ahead of Her 39th Birthday

Kylie Jenner Does Kim Kardashian's Makeup Ahead of Early Birthday Celebration: See the Look

Related Gallery