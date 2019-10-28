At long last, after multiple planned "Carpool Karaoke" appearances and subsequent cancellations, James Corden finally managed to travel around with Kanye West, only it wasn't in his regular SUV.

On Monday -- just days after West dropped his long-awaited Jesus Is King album -- Corden debuted a brand new version of his hit Late Late Show segment called "Airpool Karaoke," in which he and West took to the skies in a jet to sing and have a candid conversation.

This time around, instead of needing a person to drive to work with him, the sketch's premise revolves around Corden's flight to Los Angeles getting cancelled, so he hits up West to ask for a ride on his plane -- specifically, a plane carrying West's entire choir from his Sunday Service.

For the first time in "Carpool Karaoke" history, the pair listened to some live music in the form of a massive group performance delivered by all the other passengers on the plane.

Between the performances, West explained how he found God through his struggles with mental health, which he's been very vocal about in the past. However, he also shared some thoughts on marriage that seemed to take Corden by surprise.

After explaining how he and Kim Kardashian-West have been married for five years, West went on to explain, "Marriage years are different than human years."

'Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years," West joked, adding that it feels like he's been married for "500 years."

He also dished on how, in his darkest moments, his family and friends were hoping he'd be OK, and had his best intentions at heart, but didn't know how to get through to him.

"People in my family were praying for me, but they couldn't call me and scream at me. I'm a grown man," West shared. "But it was God that came and put this thing on my heart and asked if I was ready to be in service to him."

West boldly admitted, "I have no regret and no shame."

The rapper also performed one of his iconic hits, "Jesus Walks," although with some subtle changes in a few of the lyrics.

The segment came to an end with a lively performance of "Selah," off Jesus Is King, before the plane landed and the pair ended the first installment of "Airpool Karaoke" with a friendly hug.

Recently, Corden dished about his past run-ins with West while driving around Los Angeles with Chance the Rapper for a previous installment of "Carpool Karaoke." Check out the video below to hear more.

