Kanye West's new album, Jesus Is King, is getting a lot of attention, including from the cast of Dancing With the Stars!

Just a few hours after it's highly anticipated release on Friday, pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to share his confused reaction to track number five. Titled "On God," around the 1:48 mark, Ye calls out the dance competition show, which is currently in its 28th season on ABC.

"That's why I charge the prices that I charge / I can't be out here Dancing With the Stars," he raps. "No, I cannot let my family starve / I go hard, that's on God."

After hearing the song, Val (who has some rap experience of his own!) shared a series of posts to his Instagram Stories to seemingly prove a point to the rapper. First, a video of himself shirtless and jamming out to the song up until the DWTS lyric. He then shared pics of Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, from 2008, when she competed on season seven of the show with pro Mark Ballas.

"Yo, Kanye, keep talking that smack about Dancing With the Stars," Val joked in another video. "Man, you're going to catch this diss track."

"Put some rhinestones on," he added, seemingly suggesting Kanye join the show to see how much hard work it really is behind the scenes.

Val's point is valid though... did Kanye forget his own wife was making money for her family on the show at the time? She's also been back to the ballroom a few times since then, like in 2011, when her brother, Rob Kardashian, was competing with pro Cheryl Burke. That's two Kardashians who've already made money from doing the show.

Karamo Brown, who is currently competing with Val's wife, Jenna Johnson, was very on board for the dancer's reaction vid. He reposted it to his own page, captioning it, "Sound On! #KanyeWest just dropped a new album and @valentin had the funniest comeback to Kanye's line 'Can't Be Dancing W/ The Stars' 😂😂😂😂 #HeyKim lol This Monday vote for @jennajohnson & I."

Of course, the DWTS cast weren't the only ones who had thoughts on Jesus Is King. See more hilarious reactions from fans on social media below:

Ye knowing, he has made believers and non believers Christians. #JesusIsKingpic.twitter.com/7ffz7cu4EM — King (@kingsley_Ok) October 25, 2019

I NEVER THOUGHT I COULD LOVE GOSPEL MUSIC THIS MUCH #JesusIsKingpic.twitter.com/eZMoXdTgXp — Alexis (@AlexisCasa) October 25, 2019

The pastor seeing me this Sunday for the first time in 10 years #JesusIsKingpic.twitter.com/zqKqbrZNte — Scoopty (@ScooptyWhooop) October 25, 2019

My Atheist ass after streaming this new Kanye #JesusIsKingpic.twitter.com/FnZKxopuQB — Jorge (@MercadoSenpai) October 25, 2019

So if I bump #JesusIsKing while I’m at chick fil a.... do I get a free cone or something????? — Britt (@BrittanyHicks_6) October 25, 2019

Can somebody get me the video of this dancing Chick-fil-A cow with Kanye's "Closed on Sunday" dubbed over it? #JesusIsKingpic.twitter.com/qEwbitHLub — Aaron Earls (@WardrobeDoor) October 25, 2019

