Kim Kardashian West, attorney!

The aspiring lawyer just won Halloween, by dressing up as Reese Witherspoon's iconic Elle Woods character from 2001's Legally Blonde.

Kardashian West took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of pics of herself channeling the bubbly sorority girl turned Harvard Law student. The reality star pulled out all the stops, rocking everything from a blonde wig to Elle's signature pink dress and, yes, even a Bruiser Woods look-alike in her purse.

While the costumes were truly amazing on their own, Kardashian West took it one step further by parodying Elle's Harvard admissions video essay.

"Oh, hi. I'm Elle Woods, and for my admissions essay I'm going to tell all of you at Harvard why I'm going to be an amazing lawyer," Kardashian West says in the clip. "As president of my sorority, I'm skilled at commanding the attention of a room to discuss very important issues."

"It has come to my attention that the maintenance staff is switching our toilet paper from Charmin to generic," she continues. "All those opposed to chafing, say 'Aye.'"

Harvard Law.... What? Like it’s hard??? pic.twitter.com/tKDzC3r8lb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2019

For reference, here's Witherspoon in that epic scene from the movie:

Within minutes of Kardashian's Halloween posts going live, Witherspoon took notice and shared the video to her own Instagram Stories. "Elle Woods forever," she exclaimed, with the "100" emoji.

The costume is truly fitting for Kardashian West this year, as she's studying to be a real-life lawyer, following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney in Simpson's 1995 murder trial. Just like Elle in the movie, the mother of four has had to face criticism over people not taking her legal dream seriously.

However, Kardashian West has continued to prove the haters wrong, just as Elle does at the end of the film! She's made plenty of headlines over the past few years for her trips to the White House, in which she's met with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform. Kardashian West has already assisted in getting clemency granted for a number of inmates, and continues to be an advocate for those in unjust situations.

Kardashian West first revealed that she was studying to be a lawyer in the May issue of Vogue, telling the outlet that she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer and has plans to take the bar in 2022. In California, you can become a lawyer without graduating college if you apprentice with a practicing lawyer or judge.

"I had to think long and hard about this," she said at the time, explaining the exact moment she knew she wanted to become a lawyer. "The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more."

"I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair," she added. "But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Hear more in the video below.

