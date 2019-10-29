Khloe Kardashian looks almost unrecognizable with curly brunette hair in a new campaign for KKW Fragrance.

The 35-year-old reality star appears to have returned to being a brunette in the stunning photos, which were released on Tuesday.

The photos show Khloe, and her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, all dressed in white jumpsuits and clutching giant bottles of perfume.

The trio all have long curls flowing in the image, which their momager, Kris Jenner, first shared on Twitter.

“So excited for the new @kkwfragrance,” Kris wrote. “Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!! This collection is absolutely beautiful. Each of the fragrances really captures each of the girls.”

So excited for the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!! This collection is absolutely beautiful. Each of the fragrances really captures each of the girls. Launching on 11.08 at 12PM PST at https://t.co/Nq6ap7igpS#DiamondsCollection#ProudMamapic.twitter.com/Rm2IdsviJc — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 29, 2019

“Can we talk about how STUNNING is @khloekardashian,” replied one fan. “😭❤️ seriously this hair color fit perfectly #DiamondsCollection.”

“Wow, Koko looks stunning,” another follower added.

Shortly after Kris’ post, Khloe also tweeted about the new product, and shared a different photo of the sister trio.

“It’s such a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night,” she wrote. “I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day. Launching on 11.08 at 12PM PST at http://KKWFRAGRANCE.COM #DiamondsCollection.”

It’s such a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night. I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day. Launching on 11.08 at 12PM PST at https://t.co/Cl8PaKKTtE#DiamondsCollectionpic.twitter.com/wzB8MVn5xo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2019

In December 2018, Khloe debuted a platinum blonde look, before dying her hair pastel pink shortly afterward.

Meanwhile, in a reverse move, Kourtney looked vastly different while swapping her darker locks for a long, blonde wig in September.

See more on the Kardashians and their ever-changing looks below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATE CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Blonde Wig: Meet Her Alter Ego

Kourtney Kardashian Designed the Chicest Hair Turban That Cuts Down Drying Time

Kim Kardashian Returns to the Hairstyle She Regretted Having Last Summer

Khloe Kardashian Says She Misses Ex Lamar Odom 'All the Time' Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery