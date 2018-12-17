Khloe Kardashian debuts pink hair!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday of her new pastel 'do. She recently dyed her hair platinum blonde and further amped up her icy tresses with a subtle light pink hue.

The new mom isn't the only celeb to go pink for the holidays. Actress Ashley Tisdale dyed her hair a full peachy pink color.

Shortly after, Kardashian announced her exciting new project with bestie Malika Haqq for Becca Cosmetics. Their first collaboration together, aptly called the BFF Collection, includes a face palette, lipsticks and loose highlighter powder for the perfect glow.

