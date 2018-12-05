Khloe Kardashian Showcases Stunning New Platinum Blonde 'Do

Khloe Kardashian just go her hair done and it looks positively dazzling!



On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a selfie showcasing her new platinum hair color. She opted for a glowing butterfly filter to ensure her photo really popped.



“I looooove my new hair color!” She captioned the photo. “Thank you so much @traceycunningham1 for always being available for my last minute hair ideas.”



Soon after this post, the 34-year-old reality TV star also shared some new photos of herself rocking a sexy Good American leopard-print ensemble during a flight on a private jet.

Tracey Cunningham, her hairstylist, also shared some clips of Kardashian rocking her new hair color — and baby True Thompson! She even asked the little tyke how she feels about the new look, but she just murmurs happily. In another clip, True waves her arms as her proud mama holds her beside their Christmas tree!



This fresh new look comes exactly a week after Kardashian revealed that her baby girl, which she shared with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has said her first word!



“I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old!” she wrote alongside a Halloween photo of the pair in matching unicorn costumes. “True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says "dada," but I think she means "mama. 😉”

