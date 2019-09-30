Kourtney Kardashian is trying out a new look -- and an alter ego to go with it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked nearly unrecognizable as she sported a long, blonde wig on Instagram on Sunday. Kourtney's usual dark locks were nowhere to be seen as she took her waist-long wig for a spin in front of a vanity.

"Her name is Daisy," the mom of four captioned her pic, as fans flocked to the comments to share their reactions. Some preferred Kourtney's natural color, while others praised the style.

"Hi daisy," sister Kylie Jenner simply wrote. Larsa Pippen, meanwhile, commented, "She's bad af."

Kourtney's blonde wig comes a couple of weeks after her sister, Kendall Jenner, debuted blonde locks at Burberry’s spring/summer 2020 fashion show at London Fashion Week. Khloe Kardashian, who has been sporting blonde hair for the last few years, gushed over her little sister's new look.

"She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters," Khloe tweeted earlier this month -- prompting a hilariously sassy reply from Kendall.

"You wish b**ch," the model cheekily wrote back.

