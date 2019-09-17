Think Kendall Jenner looks like Khloe Kardashian now that she’s dyed her hair blonde?

Think again!

Kendall, 23, doesn’t want to hear such thoughts judging by her response to the idea on social media on Tuesday.

After stepping out with new blonde locks, fans quickly weighed in on the reality star’s new look.

One fan was so excited that she tweeted Khloe some photos of Kendall's new look, writing, “@khloekardashian Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can’t!!!! 😍 #TwistedSisters.”

Khloe, 35, then retweeted the post, adding, “She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters.”

However, Kendall then shared Khloe's tweet with some feisty words!

“You wish b***h,” she wrote.

Kendall debuted her new 'do while walking the runway at Burberry’s spring/summer 2020 fashion show at London Fashion Week on Monday.

She has previously sported blonde wigs, but appears to have dyed her locks this time.

See more on the model below.

