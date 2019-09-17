Kendall Jenner Debuts Blonde Hair -- See Her New Look!

Kendall Jenner is now a blonde?

The natural brunette debuted blonde hair on the runway as she walked in the Burberry spring/summer 2020 fashion show on Monday during London Fashion Week.

Although the supermodel has previously rocked blonde wigs before (the Kardashian-Jenners are constantly changing up hair colors in non-permanent ways), her newest hair change looks like the real deal. The lighter coloring exudes a low-maintenance vibe as her brunette roots and strands subtly peek out, giving the effect of highlights.

Jenner's hair was parted straight in the center and tucked behind her ears. She wore a white leather "Burberry England" logo jacket, black fringe skirt and wrap-around pumps as she carried a black-and-white top-handle bag on the catwalk.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The KUWTK star's fellow supermodel friend, Bella Hadid, also walked in the Burberry show. She is another brunette who went brighter this summer. Hadid's warm blonde dye job also channels an effortless, beachy vibe with her roots showing.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

See more celebrity hair transformations:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2019: Shop 50% Off Benefit, Kylie Cosmetics & More

Victoria Beckham Launches Clean Beauty Brand -- Shop It Now!

7 Standout Eye Makeup Looks From New York Fashion Week