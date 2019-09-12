7 Standout Eye Makeup Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring 2020

Remember when no-makeup makeup once reigned supreme during New York Fashion Week?

Call it the Euphoria effect, but designers and makeup artists sent models down the runway for their spring/summer 2020 fashion shows, sporting daring, bold looks -- especially on the eyes.

From Christian Siriano's abstractly painted eyes to Pyer Moss' bedazzled lids, we saw every type of statement makeup in bright neon shades to gorgeously neutral bronze.

Ahead, peep the most memorable, standout eye makeup looks from New York Fashion Week, destined to be huge beauty trends in 2020.

Helmut Lang

Peter White/WireImage

Bella Hadid and models rocked edgy, elongated square cat eyes in a plethora of shades from jet black to bold neon pink, created by makeup artist Susie Sobol.

Christian Siriano

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Makeup-to-the-stars Erin Parsons let her imagination run wild by abstractly painting metallic silver, pink and blue hues all over the lids and onto the brow bone. Gigi Hadid’s go-to glam godmother brought the look to life with Maybelline New York TattooStudio Eyeliner Pencils.

Pyer Moss

Daniel Sallstrom brought '70s glam rock to the runway with five different makeup looks for Pyer Moss. Using blown-out metallic shadows on the model’s eyes and face (we see you, matching highlight!) provided a modern twist. The makeup artist simultaneously made the look feel futuristic using UOMA Beauty’s Savage Black Magic Palette, accented with rhinestones.

Jeremy Scott

Legendary makeup artist, Kabuki, teamed up with Jeremy Scott for a bold beauty moment for Scott's self-proclaimed "neon rock opera"-themed spring/summer 2020 collection. The designer is no stranger to bright color and Kabuki brought his vision to life with a wide-range of MAC Reflects Glitter and Paintsticks to create the outrageous 1980s-meets-2020 look.

Chromat

The brand celebrated 10 years of "inclusivity, fashion, color, diversity and fun" during NYFW. MAC senior artists Fatima Thomas and Keri Blair envisioned and executed a combination of the brand’s past runway looks that were playful and bright, including this shapely two-toned creation.

Tommy X Zendaya

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Beyonce's longtime makeup artist, Sir John, tapped into the '70s as the lead makeup artist for Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show in collaboration with Zendaya. He inject modern flair to the "daytime disco" look with shimmery, warm brown eyeshadow and subtly smudged chocolate-colored liner.

Jason Wu

JP Yim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Watercolor eye makeup is alive and well on social media and has slowly made its way to the red carpet (Lisa Eldridge recently created this look for Cara Delevingne) -- and now it’s on the runway! Wu’s glam team, headed by Diane Kendal, used Maybelline New York's Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette to take the pastel tie-dye look to a new level, bringing it onto the cheekbones of the models as well.

