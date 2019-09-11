Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid couldn't have looked cuter while attending the Marc Jacobs fashion show on Wednesday.

The pair -- who have had a rumored romance for months -- rocked color-coordinated Marc Jacobs ensembles to the star-studded New York Fashion Week runway show at the Park Avenue Armory.

The adorable pair embraced as they posed for photos outside the Armory, with Anwar rocking a cartoon-adorned white long-sleeve shirt and yellow pants, while Dua wore a powder blue-printed T-shirt and short pale yellow skirt.

After making their first real debut as a couple before the event, the 24-year-old "New Rules" songstress and the 20-year-old model had front row seats to the big show, where they watched Anwar's sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, walk the runway.

The pair were spotted out and about in New York on Tuesday as well. They walked hand in hand through the Big Apple, where Anwar appeared to be wearing the exact same yellow checked pants he wore to the Marc Jacobs show the next day.

The pair were first romantically linked back in June -- following the singer's split from longtime boyfriend Issac Carew. Since then, they've been spotted spending a lot of time together, and he was recently photographed supporting her during the recent launch of her YSL Fragrance.

ET spoke with Dua hours before the launch on Monday, and while she didn't address her burgeoning romance, she did open up about her upcoming music, her collaboration with YSL and having Miley Cyrus headline her music festival in Kosovo earlier this year.

