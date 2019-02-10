Dua Lipa Wins Best New Artist at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards

We officially have a Best New Artist!

Dua Lipa took home one of the night's biggest awards at Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, beating out Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith in the category.

The 23-year-old singer, who had just performed with St. Vincent, couldn't help but express her shock and gratitude onstage.

"Thank you so much! I [want to say] howw honored I am to be nominated alongside so many incredible female artists this year, because I guess this year we really stepped up," she said, in a jab to Recording Academy President Neil Portnow's controversial comments last year. "I want to say a really big thank you to my fans, who have allowed me to be the very best version of myself."

Lipa continued, thanking her team, before sending a message to those who may feel insecure because of their different stories, backgrounds or names. "Never let that get in the way of you and your dreams, because you deserve it," she said. "I really believe in it, and I believe in you."

Lipa's win comes as no surprise -- we predicted it. The 23-year-old has already collaborated with artists including Diplo and Calvin Harris and Mark Ronson's Silk City. Lipa's no stranger to radio play, either, with five songs in the Billboard Hot 100 and "New Rules" peaking at number six.

She previously won British Breakthrough Act at the 2017 Brit Awards and was nominated in the New Artist category at this year's American Music Awards. Additionally, she was GRAMMY nominated for Best Dance Recording for her Silk City collaboration, "Electricity."

Don't feel too bad for the others nominees: Chloe x Halle recently performed a stunning rendition of "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIII, Margo Price has been deemed country's next star, and Bebe Rexha is primed to drop her next sure-to-be-hit single, among other accomplishments by this year's Best New Artist class.

