Victoria Beckham Launches Clean Beauty Brand -- Shop It Now!

Victoria Beckham's beauty line is finally here!

The fashion designer launched her second eponymous brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in addition to her fashion line, on Saturday.

Fans can now recreate Beckham's signature smoky eyes with the line's first phase of eye products. The drop features a Smoky Eye Brick eyeshadow palette in four shades, crystal-infused Lid Lustre eyeshadow in four shades, and three colors of the Satin Kajal Liner.

Lip products and skincare are coming soon.

As a clean beauty brand, Beckham's products are claimed to only contain safe ingredients, and the website is transparent on what is in the products with full ingredient lists. The line is also cruelty-free and strives to maintain and improve on sustainable practices. The shipment packaging is made from post-consumer and recyclable materials and minimal plastic.

Beckham is set to show her new spring/summer 2020 collection during London Fashion Week on Sunday, and we're expecting to see the models rock her new makeup line on the runway.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite shades of the pop star-turned-mogul's eye makeup products.

