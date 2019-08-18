Kendall Jenner is putting in some quality time with her adorable nephew.

The runway model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is on vacation with sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids -- son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 4 -- and she seemed to be having a great time enjoying the wilderness and hanging out with Reign.

The 23-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow that included an adorable video of herself holding Reign on her hip and snuggling his face. The pair shared a genuinely sweet moment of playful affection and Kendall looked to truly be enjoying her role as a young aunt.

The slideshow also included a photo of Kendall standing in a rolling green meadow in the mountains, and a stunning snapshot of a bright orange sky as the sun set behind the gorgeous hills.

Kourtney and her kids spent the last few weeks together in Portofino, Italy, where they enjoyed some of the local sights and fun experiences. Sister Kylie Jenner has also been touring Europe while celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Check out the video below for more on the family's fun European getaway.

