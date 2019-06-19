Kendall Jenner Matches Her Dress to a Soda Can on a Local Deli Run
Kendall Jenner upped the ante in dressing for a corner store run.
The supermodel made the streets her runway as she rocked a fashionable ensemble to a local deli in New York City on Monday.
Jenner showed off her elongated frame in a light orange, form-fitting midi dress by Bec & Bridge, accessorized with strappy, crystal-embellished Amina Muaddi heels, white Prada chain bag, Eshvi gold drop earrings and sleek Velvet Canyon rectangular sunglasses -- complete with perfectly coifed tresses.
What made this look even more intriguing? The 23-year-old was spotted carrying an orange vanilla-flavored Coca-Cola can (funnily enough, Jenner was a Pepsi ambassador in 2017 for a hot second following a campaign controversy), which matched her dress. Jenner even shared the outfit on her Instagram with a pic of her and the open can at the checkout counter on CCTV. Is matching your outfit to your grocery store buy the new trend?
Call it coincidence, but people on social media pointed out something interesting: was this intentional in the name of an ad? Diet Prada, an Instagram account dedicated to calling out copycats and suspicious behavior in the fashion industry, posed the question in a post that was captioned with:
"# Ad? Short-lived Pepsi spokesmodel @kendalljenner made a glamorous bodega run in NYC yesterday to grab a can of Coke. It wasn’t just any Coke though... The most recently launched Orange Vanilla flavor she chose happened to be just a couple Pantone shades away from perfectly matching her dress. Surely enough, images of her with the beverage were soon splashed over the web. Was this color harmony a coincidence or have Jenner and Coca-Cola been scheming to skirt around the FTC’s social media advertising guidelines? 🤔"
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires influencers and celebs to clearly indicate a post with either #ad or #sponsored if they are paid for promoting, and Jenner's post is absent of that.
Maybe Jenner just wanted to dress up and match with a Coke can for a good Insta pic and people are reading into it too much. Whatever your opinion, we can all agree she looked really good doing it.
