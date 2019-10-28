12 Best Flat Irons for Sleek, Shiny Hair

A good flat iron is one of those styling tools that can turn a “meh” hair day into a great one. Even second-day hair (or third or fourth) can get an instant refresh with a few passes of a straightener and some dry shampoo.

The best flat irons are speedy, sleek-looking and won’t totally destroy your hair. Each of the following on this list is a favorite among celebs (and us mere mortals, too), and delivers serious shine and style.

Just a few swipes with one of these tools will have everyone asking you what salon you just emerged from. It’s up to you whether or not you tell them the truth.

Shop the best flat irons on the market, below.

Remington Pro Pearl Ceramic Flat Iron

Walmart

This Remington flat iron is proof that you don’t need to spend a ton to look like you just walked out of a blow-dry bar. The ceramic plates on this straightener are infused with crushed pearls, which will give you that “Did she just get a blowout?” look.

Chi Hairstyling Iron

Ulta

A true classic, this versatile straightener from Chi gives you straight and sleek strands with minimal damage, thanks to its ceramic plates. It also helps reduce frizz and static to keep hair looking silky and smooth.

T3 SinglePass Luxe Straightening & Styling Iron

Bloomingdale's

This best-selling straightening iron leaves your hair so shiny that friends will probably start seeing their reflection in your sleek strands. The 1-inch ceramic plates maintain even temperature and seals your hair cuticle for extra smoothness -- and as the name suggests, you only need to use it once on each section of hair.

Drybar The Tress Press Straightening Iron

Macy's

Even super-thick locks are no match for this sunny yellow straightener from blowout salon Drybar. It also zaps frizz and its temperature control function protects your hair from heat damage. Plus, the rounded edges mean you can also use it to create waves and curls, if you’ve got the skills!

Bio Ionic Magical Stone 10X Styling Iron

Nordstrom

The cool marble pattern on this Bio Ionic flat iron makes it 100 percent OK to leave it out on your vanity. It has plates made with a special heat technology that straightens your hair without damaging it, and the vibrating plates get hair straighter faster, so you can be out the door (the bathroom door at least) in less than 10 minutes.

n:p beautiful Flat Iron

Bergdorf Goodman

Celebrity hair stylist David Babaii (whose clients include Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow) designed this flat iron with one, um, interesting feature: vibration! The rose gold plates vibrate so that your hair doesn’t snag, giving your locks an even, shiny finish.

Revlon Straightening Brush

Walmart

For those of us that aren’t keen on running hot plates directly over their hair, this heated styling brush is a great alternative. The brush features ceramic coated bristles that glide seamlessly through the hair, straightening your 'do as you brush. With extra-long bristles and a special Ion Generator that delivers a constant stream of frizz-reducing negative ions, it allows you to straighten out kinks and curls with less damage. Plus, the extra-long bristles means you can get right to the root of hair, something that can be tricky with conventional irons.

Beachwaver Co. Ceramic Styling Iron

Amazon

This multi-use tool uses funky-looking attachments that allow you to use it as a straightening iron or to achieve a voluminous blowout sans blow dryer. Simply place the tool at the root of your hair then lift the root up and roll your wrist down in a C shape. When the hair is wrapped around the iron, glide it through the hair and you’ll have a salon-worthy blowout with a bit of bounce.

KIPOZI Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Amazon

Don’t just trust us: thousands of Amazon reviewers love the way this economical option gets even the thickest curls straight. And the titanium plates are 1.75 inches wide, so you can do your whole head in less than 15 minutes.

GHD Platinum+ Professional Performance Styler

Sephora

Hot tip: GHD stands for “Good Hair Day,” and let’s just say that this flat iron really delivers on its name. It spreads heat evenly over the plates at an optimal temperature (365°F, FYI) to prevent breakage, protect color and deliver a super-straight look in seconds.

Kristin Ess 3-in-1 Flat Iron

Target

This good-looking flat iron from Lauren Conrad’s hairstylist has four temperature options and leaves strands super soft and shiny. It even shuts off automatically, so you don’t have to wonder during your 2 p.m. meeting, “Did I turn off my hair straightener this morning?”

Amika Styler

Revolve

This bright pink, patterned iron is more than just a pretty tool to show off on your vanity. It has Nano-diamond infused ceramic plates that -- along with tourmaline, silver and other mineral powders -- creates a type of heat called far-infrared. This method is unique because it keeps hair from becoming dry and actually locks in moisture to keep your strands soft and supple.

