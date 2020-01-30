It's the battle of the beauty tools -- the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush versus the Dyson Airwrap Styler -- and the iconic Dyson just got a leg up in the competition.

The Airwrap retails for $550 (we know, we know) but is available at Best Buy right now for $439.99. To score this killer deal, you need to be a My Best Buy member, which is completely free -- just sign up with your email address and you're on your way to saving $110 on one of the buzziest beauty tools around. You must be logged in to your My Best Buy account to see the sale price, which is good through Feb. 15.

As for the other contender in this hotly contested match, the Revlon One-Step is one of our favorite beauty products available on Amazon. According to Vox, this reliable, budget-friendly little appliance took off in 2018 when YouTube vlogger Milabu uploaded a tutorial demonstrating both tools on her own hair. The video has since amassed more than 3 million views and inspired countless others to test-drive it themselves.

As the love child of a hair dryer and a high-quality brush, either hot brush will slash your drying time and give you that often imitated, rarely duplicated fresh-blowout look. But what separates the two, and why is there such a drastic price difference -- even with the Airwrap's sale price?

Below, we break down how the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush and the Dyson Airwrap Styler compare, plus a few tips to follow once you make your choice.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Amazon

Pros:

The price. While the Revlon One-Step retails for $60, it's available for $35.99 on Amazon, plus free one-day shipping and returns with a Prime membership. Depending on where you live, that might be the price of one professional blowout.

It does a bunch of time-consuming tasks at once: It detangles, dries, smooths and volumizes, which is great news for everyone from busy moms to those with chronically limp hair.

It's pretty much foolproof, which many of the YouTube tutorials confirm. If you can use a regular old hairbrush, you're set.

The Revlon One-Step consists of just one piece -- no attachments, no charging station -- so it'll take up minimal space in your bathroom. That means it's travel-friendly, too.

Cons:

The boar bristles tend to pull out more hair than the Dyson. If you have thin or extra fragile hair, this might give you pause. Just be gentle!

Because it lacks the technological advancements of the Dyson, it's still not, like, amazing for the health of your hair. Some users have reported a faint burning smell while using. We suggest using the lowest heat setting or keeping it on cool.

Due to the size of the brush head (it's pretty large!), this tool isn't ideal if you have super-short hair and are seeking tons of volume at the roots.

It's nowhere near the quality of the Dyson Airwrap or other high-end products, so it might not last as long. But as YouTuber Milabu noted in her tutorial, she likes the product so much that she just keeps restocking with new ones.

Buy the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush here.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

Amazon

Pros:

As its name implies, the Airwrap styles with both heat and air, avoiding extreme temperatures and thus the amount of heat damage inflicted on your strands. Most tools lack this technology and, with regular use, can cause dryness and breakage. (You've seen that horrific video of the girl scorching off a lock of her hair with a curling iron, right?)

You get much more than just a premium hair dryer here -- also included are four barrel attachments to achieve two sizes of waves, two different smoothing brush attachments and a round volumizing brush.

This dryer is relatively quiet, considering the amount of power it wields. If your partner or roommate complains about the sound of your hair dryer early in the morning, consider this an investment for them, too.

The Airwrap is designed for all hair types. Should you choose to share your precious goods, it works equally well for those with fine, curly and coarse hair.

Cons:

Even on sale, the Airwrap's price is steep -- but what would life be without the occasional beauty splurge? Don't forget to take advantage of this deal before it expires on Feb. 15.

Some users have found the Airwrap's functionality to be a bit wonky, or at least tricky to master at first, particularly the placement of the buttons. If you grip the Airwrap a certain way while drying your hair, you might accidentally turn it off.

There's also a bit of a learning curve as you navigate which attachment does what (for example, if you venture into the barrel attachments, you need to use a certain one on each side of your head). It can be a bit overwhelming!

Buy the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler here.

Regardless which tool you end up choosing, we'll leave you with three pro hot brush tips: Wait until your hair is 60% to 80% dry before applying any kind of heat, always use a heat protectant product to avoid damage, and section off your hair with clips so you can dry and style even more efficiently. Good luck out there!

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

