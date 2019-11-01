Is Harper Beckham the bad guy? Duh!

The 8-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham dressed up as one of her favorite singers for Halloween on Thursday -- Billie Eilish.

The adorable British cutie got fully into the look, stealing her posh mom's makeup to draw black tear stains like in Eilish's "When the Party's Over" music video. She also rocked blue hair and an all-white outfit with chain necklaces, just like Eilish's video style.

"Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!😂😂) kisses x VB x," Victoria captioned a photo of her daughter's bold look.

Harper even helped out her former soccer pro dad, David Beckham, put on some makeup, which David documented on his Instagram Story.

"Sorry mummy we used up your makeup @Victoriabeckham," he captioned a photo of Harper applying his dark black eyes.

David Beckham/Instagram Story

David Beckham/Instagram Story

David Beckham/Instagram Story

Harper was joined by her older brothers Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 17, for her Halloween outing, but her favorite part of the night came when she ran into another celebrity family.

"Highlight of her night.. someone got her a snow cone," David captioned a photo of Harper holding up the treat. "Thanks @justinbieber & @haileybieber."

David Beckham/Instagram Story

The Biebs reposted the message to his own account after telling fans that he was handing out snow cones.

For more celebrity Halloween fun, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Here’s Your Frighteningly Artistic Reminder That Neil Patrick Harris’ Family Ruled Halloween Again

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids in Flintstones Halloween Looks as Khloe Goes Cruella De Vil With True

Carrie Underwood’s Sons Make the Cutest Grinch and Dog Max Duo for Halloween

Related Gallery