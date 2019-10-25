We know the word “adorable” doesn’t generally go with Halloween, but in the case of Neil Patrick Harris’ family, it couldn’t be more appropriate.

Ever since the How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband, David Burtka, welcomed their twins, Gideon and Harper, in 2011, the couple has gone all out on very impressive costumes.

When the twins were just wee little ghouls, they got to portray Alice in Wonderland and Wizard of Oz characters among other fantastical looks, but as they’ve gotten older, Gideon and Harper have become as enthralled with the holiday as their dads.

We couldn't get over the super spooky, yet picture-perfect shot they took last year when they dressed up as characters from Disney's Haunted Mansion, and their epic freak show spectacular in 2017 gave us the creeps in the best way possible.

The whole Burtka-Harris clan is sure to bring the scares with yet another amazing look this Halloween, but until the 2019 costumes are revealed, let's take a look back at all of their best spooky season pics from over the years. Because, let's be honest -- these four always slay Oct. 31.



Click through the gallery below for the family's fangtastic Halloween photos.

