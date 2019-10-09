Angelina Jolie couldn't be prouder of how her oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, has turned out.

ET spoke with the 44-year-old actress at Wednesday's premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London, where she stunned in a custom Ralph & Russo gown and was joined by four of her children, 14-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Though Maddox was not able to attend the event -- he's at college in South Korea -- Jolie still made sure to praise her 18-year-old son. "I'm so happy for him that [Maddox has] grown up into such a good man," she gushed. "I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years."

Jolie also revealed, "He got tattooed."

The Oscar-winning actress has had her kids by her side for most of the Maleficent 2 red carpets, with Maddox even joining her at the Tokyo, Japan, premiere. Jolie told ET that she wouldn't have it any other way.

"It would be quite lonely if I was doing it all by myself," she confessed. "It's never fun to focus on yourself anyway. When you're all taking care of each other and you're making a game out of it and being silly, it's nice for me as a mom. It's moments."

Jolie continued, "I'm also watching my kids grow up and watching my daughter put on a beautiful dress and figure out the right heels and all that mom stuff. It just means a lot."

Vivienne, Angelina Jolie, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox attend the premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on Oct. 9, 2019 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie attend the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere held at Imax Waterloo in London, England, on Oct. 9, 2019. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 18. In the meantime, here's more with the Jolie-Pitt gang!

See How Angelina Jolie and Her Family Got Ready for the 'Maleficent' Premiere! Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie Beams With Shiloh and Zahara at 'Maleficent' Rome Premiere

Angelina Jolie Reunites With Son Maddox at 'Maleficent 2' Premiere in Japan

Watch Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Get Glammed Up and Ready for 'Maleficent' Premiere

Related Gallery