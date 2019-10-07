Girls just wanna have fun!

Angelina Jolie hit up the Rome, Italy, premiere of her new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, with daughters Shiloh and Zahara on Monday and the trio appeared to be having an absolute blast together.

Posing on the red carpet, the girls served up an endless stream of smiles, laughter and fun poses, with Jolie, 44, full of joy as she relished having her daughters by her side.

As well as having the best time ever, the three also looked stunning, with Jolie shimmering in a glittering, strapless, black number, 13-year-old Shiloh rocking a black-and-gold jacket and pants and 14-year-old Zahara sporting a pretty, deep green gown.

The happy outing comes after a new interview was published with Jolie, in which she opened up about the “deep” sadness she felt during her 2016 split with Brad Pitt. The couple were married for two years, linked for around 12, and are parents to six children.

“I do not know what my destiny is, but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a homecoming -- a return to myself,” she said, according to translated comments from the article, published in French magazine, Madame Figaro. “Because I was a little lost. I think it happened at the end of my relationship with Brad, and then at the beginning of our separation.”

“It was a complicated moment, when I did not recognize myself anymore -- where I had become smaller, [and] insignificant, even if it was not necessarily obvious,” she continued. “I felt a deep and real sadness. I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even the insignificance I felt.”

Jolie went on to note how she was also suffering health concerns at the time and that all of her struggles combined to remind her how thankful she was to be alive.

At Maleficent's Los Angeles premiere, the actress opened up to ET about how her kids have helped her "return to herself" as she reflected on the upcoming 20-year anniversary of her first Oscar win.

"Maybe it's 20 years on in your life, and you kind of circle back to that girl," she mused. "Your kids are teens. My son is closer to that age [than I am now]... and so all the things I love about that girl, I'm seeing in the spirit of them, and it's helping me return to myself a little bit."

See more on Jolie and her family below.

