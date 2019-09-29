Angelina Jolie recently made headlines when she had to try to keep from crying while dropping off her son, Maddox, for his first day of collage at Yonsei University in South Korea, and the actress says she's looking forward to this next chapter of parenthood.

Jolie recently joined her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning, who all sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner at a press day promoting their upcoming Disney film, and Jolie and Pfeiffer opened up about how they, as mothers, related to the movie's underlying themes of children becoming their own people and going off to live their lives.

"I just sent one off… I'm so proud of him," Jolie said of her 18-year-old son, Maddox. "I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage."

However, the Oscar-winner admitted that, as a mother of six children of different ages, sending off her oldest to college is a "different" experience for her than it may be for other parents.

"[And] it's going to be different for different kids," she added. "Maddox was so ready."

As for Pfeiffer, who is the mother of two children -- daughter Claudia, 26, and son John 25 -- she says the experience of ushering her children into adulthood has been a mixed bag of emotions.

"It's a push and pull, because I do think a part of you feels like you're losing literally a part of your body, but you know, at the same time, what you really want for your children is for them to be incredibly independent," Pfeiffer shared. "So you've succeeded in doing what you set out to do, so you're incredibly proud, but it's hard to make that separation. For me, it was challenging."

However, the best part of watching your kids grown up, according to the actress, is seeing their personalities develop and flourish.

"I love how smart they are and how funny they are and their sense of humor comes out and it's really fun," Pfeiffer said.

Jolie, Fanning and Pfeiffer star in Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which hits theaters Oct. 18.

