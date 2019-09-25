Angelina Jolie couldn't be happier reprising the title role in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the highly anticipated sequel to 2014's Maleficent.

ET has an exclusive first look at a behind-the-scenes featurette for the Disney film, out Oct. 18. In the clip, Jolie talks about how things have changed for her and her close co-stars, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley, since Maleficent came out five years ago.

"In the first movie, Elle was 14, she's 21 now," she notes. "And Sam now has a little baby and he's running around the set. And my kids have grown up and they're on the set. We feel like a family."

Fanning adds, "I was very excited to come back, to get to be the three amigos again like we were last time."

Jolie later explains why she loves playing Maleficent so much.

"She's just very playful and a little crazy," she says. "She's wild. You have to do a sequel, you believe you have another chapter of the story."

Jolie also talks about how the relationship between Maleficent and Aurora [Fanning's character] has changed in the sequel, thanks to Aurora growing up.

"[They] have a slightly dysfunctional family and they may be messed up in many, many ways, but they have a very honest relationship," she notes. "It's one of the beautiful things that makes her family."

ET spoke with Jolie at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, last month, where she talked about her own relationship with her 18-year-old son, Maddox, and how emotional she got at recently sending him off to college in South Korea, where he's attending Yonsei University. Jolie admitted she ugly cried and had a difficult time walking away from her eldest child at the airport.

"I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around," she recalled. "You could feel he knew he couldn't leave."

"It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved," she continued. "And but yeah, I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie Declares 'Love Doesn't Always End Well' in New 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Trailer

Watch Angelina Jolie Face Off with Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Trailer

Elle Fanning Talks Working With Michelle Pfeiffer in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery