Fans are getting another peek at the upcoming Maleficent sequel!

On Monday, Disney dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated followup to the 2014 flick, which stars Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning. While a trailer back in May provided some shots of the action, the latest look offers more of a deep dive into the plot and a new potential villain.

The trailer begins with Prince Phillip's (Harris Dickinson) proposal to Aurora (Fanning), which she is quick to accept. The sweet love between the two is interrupted when Maleficent (Jolie) learns of the news and demands they call it off because "love doesn't always end well."

Aurora and Phillip have a powerful ally on their side in Queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer), who praises Maleficent for "going against your own nature to raise this child," but promises "she will finally get the love of a real mother" and declares that she considers Aurora her own.

That doesn't sit well with Maleficent, who violently declares that "there is no union" and "there will be no wedding."

In the midst of intense fight scenes between many including the Queen and Maleficent, Aurora says, "This isn't you!" Maleficent disagrees, though, telling the soon-to-be princess, "You do not know me."

The final shots of the trailer show a creature (Chiwetel Ejiofor) emerging from the water to tell Maleficent, "You spent years caring for a human. Now it's time to care for your own."

According to the flick's description, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will show Aurora and her godmother beginning to "question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play."

Additionally, the film's official boilerplate teases how Aurora and Phillip's wedding, which was meant to unite two worlds, actually results in a Great War.

"When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family," the boilerplate reads in part.

When ET's Katie Krause caught up with Fanning back in April, she gushed about adding Pfieffer to the cast of the sequel.

"She's incredible," Fanning said of the 61-year-old actress.

"What's so funny [is]... she was in I Am Sam with my sister when my sister was really young, so... my mom LOVES Michelle Pfeiffer. She was like, 'She was so nice to us!'" Fanning said of the 2001 film that starred her older sister, Dakota Fanning. "My sister was super young, just starting out and, like, that made, like, a huge impression on my family."

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on Oct. 18.

