Angelina Jolie is still a tad emotional over sending off her eldest child, son Maddox, to college.

The 44-year-old star was on hand at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, where she was promoting two upcoming films: Marvel's The Eternals and Disney's Maleficent sequel, Mistresses of Evil. Jolie got a little teary-eyed talking about the family saying goodbye to the 18-year-old, who begins his college career at South Korea's Yonsei University.

"What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport -- some jumped into the car to take him -- and everybody was, it was very...," Jolie told ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, her voice trailing off. "When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all -- without any kind of prompting or pushing -- give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be okay and they're always going to have each other."

When asked if she had stopped crying yet, Jolie adorably admitted with a laugh, "No."

But did she have an ugly cry moment? You bet.

"Oh my god, and embarrass your children ugly cry!" she added, revealing that she had a difficult time walking away from Maddox. "I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave."

"It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved," Jolie said. "And but yeah, I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."

When it came to discuss her upcoming projects, Jolie had only glowing things to say about her co-stars in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The Eternals.

"I love her," Jolie said of her Maleficent co-star Elle Fanning. "I feel very, very close to her."

But when it came time to dish a little dirt on what fans can expect from the star-studded superhero movie, Eternals, which also stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek, she played coy. Funnily enough, Jolie didn't know Game of Thrones star Kit Harington had joined the cast until she got up onstage.

"I'm not so sure what we can say," Jolie said with a smile. "I still think we're seeing each other behind the scenes, like, 'Did you hear...?' I didn't know Kit was in the film! It's a whole thing. I'm thrilled, but I had no idea."

The actress said she felt empowered putting on the costume for her Eternals character, Thena. "You get the outfit on and then you see your kids and the way they look at you like, 'What are you doing?' Then you get nicely brought back down to Earth, like, 'You are so weird, mom!'"

The Eternals hits theaters Nov. 6, 2020. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.

