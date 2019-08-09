Angelina Jolie is spending time with her son!

Earlier this week, Loung Ung, the 44-year-old actress' friend, took to Facebook to reveal that she had recently spent time with Jolie and her son, Maddox, in Cleveland. Ung, who wrote both the novel and the screenplay for the Jolie-directed flick First They Killed My Father, shared the news in honor of Maddox's 18th birthday on Monday.

"Angelina and Maddox visited me in Cleveland this past week to toast Maddox's upcoming 18th birthday!" Ung gushed alongside pics of herself and others with Jolie and Maddox. "We started with lunch at Market Garden Brewpub and a visit to Ohio City Farm/The Refugee Response Program and Cleveland Museum of Art!"

"I met Maddox when he was just a year old and today he turns eighteen and going off to college! So proud!" she added. "Happy Birthday, Maddox! #MarketGardenBrewpub"

The birthday love for Maddox comes amid news that the eldest of Jolie and Brad Pitt's children -- who also include Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 -- is heading off to college this fall.

A source told ET that Maddox will attend South Korea's Yonsei University, where he will study biochemistry. The source added that Maddox was accepted into other universities, but chose Yonsei and has been studying the Korean language to prepare.

An additional source told ET that Maddox's 18th birthday was "a huge milestone" for Jolie.

"She loves him and is so proud of how wise he is beyond his years. She has encouraged him to travel nonstop, to learn many languages, and now has plans for him to go to university overseas," the source said. "Maddox is very attached to his mom. She's always stood by him."

