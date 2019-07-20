Comic-Con got an extra shot of star power when Angelina Jolie graced the Hall H stage on Saturday night.

The Oscar winner made a surprise appearance during the Marvel Studios panel as she officially confirmed her casting in the The Eternals, one of the many new projects announced for MCU's Phase 4.

"I'm so excited to be here," Jolie told the crowd. "I'm going to work 10 times harder [than on previous action films], because I know what it means to be an Eternal, to be part of this family, we all know what the task ahead is, and we know what you deserve."

In the Jack Kirby-penned comics, the Eternals are a race of beings created by the Celestials who protect the world from the monstrous Deviants.

The Eternals is something "entirely new and entirely different," producer Kevin Feige teased. Like the comics, the film will focus on a group of immortals that have been on Earth for thousands of years. Director Chloe Zhao added, "Through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human."

This will be Jolie's first superhero project, although she did star in the 2008 comic book adaptation Wanted alongside James McAvoy and Morgan Freeman.

The Eternals will also star Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Salma Hayek, all of whom were also on hand for the panel. Chloe Zhao (The Rider) directs from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The movie will open in theaters on Nov. 6, 2020.

