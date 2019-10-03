Angelina Jolie just got the mother-son reunion she's been wanting!

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old actress attended the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and she was joined by her 18-year-old son, Maddox. This fall, he started his studies at Yonsei University in South Korea. However, he apparently found the time to support his mother for the Disney film's big rollout.

Jolie chose a stunning white tulle Ralph & Russo cocktail dress for the occasion, which featured metallic gold beads and tiers of silver crystal fringe. By her side, Maddox kept things simple in slacks and a black T-shirt under a black suit jacket. They were also joined by Jolie's daughter, 14-year-old Zahara, who chose a black dress with a sheer skirt for the red carpet event.

At Disney's D23 Expo in August, Jolie spoke with ET about how difficult it was for her to send her son off to college, sharing the details of Maddox's final farewells with his five siblings, who also include his 15-year-old brother Pax, 13-year-old sister Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

"What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport -- some jumped into the car to take him -- and everybody was, it was very...," she said, her voice trailing off. "When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all -- without any kind of prompting or pushing -- give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be OK and they're always going to have each other."

She also admitted that there was no shortage of "ugly" crying while saying goodbye to her oldest child.

"Oh my god, and embarrass your children ugly cry!" she added, sharing that she had a difficult time walking away from Maddox. "I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave."

She concluded of the difficult moment: "It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved. And but yeah, I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."

On Sunday, Jolie once again spoke with ET at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press day, where she discussed her optimism for his future.

"I just sent one off… I'm so proud of him," she said of her son. "I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage… Maddox was so ready."

See more from Jolie's interview below.

