When it comes to fostering a collaborative environment, it seems the cast of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil have forged a strong bond, and one that could serve as an example of support and trust for other actors and casts.

Star Elle Fanning recently sat down for an interview with Tatler magazine, where she opened up about the common stereotype of women in Hollywood feuding or in-fighting, and a public stigma on actresses that seems to encourage them to not get along or help one another.

Fanning joined her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil co-stars Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer, and they all sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner at a press day promoting their upcoming Disney film, where they dished on the nurturing and friendly environment that all three shared since their first day of working together on the first Maleficent film, which began production back in 2012.

When they first started shooting, Fanning -- who turned 21 in April -- was just 14 years old, but Jolie recalls how mature and impressive she was even back then.

"When we met at 14, you were young but you were always impressive," Jolie shared. "I'm very proud. She always held herself so well and she always had such grace and she's such a strong actor that you never seemed like a child."

"You've also maintained -- which I think is almost unheard of in this business -- such sweetness and gratitude for the job and for every minute and for everybody," Jolie added with a smile.

Addressing her interview with Tatler, Fanning explained that she's always felt a pressure from the press to try and compete with other actresses, especially her older sister, Dakota Fanning.

"From a young age, my sister is in the business, and always interviews would always be about asking me, 'Oh, well, you guys must be really jealous of each other,'" Fanning recalled. "Interviewers would want to pit women against each other, so there's this stigma of, 'If you guys work together there's jealousy on set,' and it's just so not true."

"Because I've only had great relationships with actresses," Pfeiffer shared.

For Jolie, she said that her desire to support other actress, and actors alike, "comes so naturally," and Pfeiffer concurred.

"I don't really think about it," Pfeiffer explained. "Then, people ask about it, and then you feel this pressure to come up with some answer when there's not one."

"There's so much that [is just] natural. The older a woman grows, there's that maternal desire to nurture," Jolie shared. "Especially when you're on set, or you're in any situation, you want to nurture. You want to look after your colleagues or the people who are younger on set. It's fun."

Jolie, Fanning and Pfeiffer star in Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which hits theaters Oct. 18.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie Gushes Over Son Maddox After Sending Him Off to College: 'I'm So Proud of Him'

Angelina Jolie Says She's Rediscovering Herself as a Mother of Teenagers

Elle Fanning Reveals She Was 'So Nervous' to Meet Angelina Jolie Before Filming 'Maleficent' (Exclusive)

Elle Fanning Assures Fans She's OK After Fainting at Cannes Dinner Party