While they say it's best to never meet your heroes, for Bebe Rexha, this old adage couldn't have been more wrong.

The songstress walked the red carpet at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday -- whose soundtrack features Rexha's new anthemic track "You Can't Stop the Girl" -- where she finally got a chance to meet one of her idols: Maleficent herself, Angelina Jolie.

Rexha spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner shortly before the fateful encounter, and Rexha had nothing but praise for the Oscar-winner, and her role in the hotly-anticipated Disney sequel.

"Anything [she] does I absolutely love," Rexha marveled. "She's just always inspired me. She's kinda always been that bad ass chick [and] I feel like this role is perfect for her."

When asked if she'd gotten a chance to meet Jolie in person, Rexha admitted that she hadn't, but hoped to soon, seeing as how they were both on the same red carpet outside the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

"I just saw her and I'm so starstruck," Rexha said. "She's like, you know, she is iconic... She's amazing! I love her."

It wasn't long after chatting with ET that the long-awaited introduction happened, right in front of ET's cameras, and their first meeting was even more sweet and adorable than Rexha could have imagined.

"You're so inspiring. Thank you so much," Rexha told Jolie as they embraced. "Thank you so much for letting me be a part of this."

"Your song is beautiful," Jolie shared in return. "It's really, really beautiful."

"Thank you so much. Oh my God, you're real. I can't believe you're real," Rexha marveled in awe. "I'm going to cry."

The pair also posed for a snapshot together to commemorate the occasion, which Rexha later shared to her Instagram, writing in the caption, "My forever #GirlCrush."

According to the singer, who saw the film before signing on to record her song for the soundtrack, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is absolutely "epic."

"I kinda saw it early on, without all the effects, and it was epic even then, so I can't wait to see how it came to life," she shared.

Fans can see Jolie reprise her role as the eponymous villain -- and hear Rexha's "You Can’t Stop The Girl," -- when Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.

