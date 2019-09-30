After reprising her role as Princess Aurora in Disney's new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, star Elle Fanning hit the red carpet on Monday channelling the character yet again with an amazingly stylish ensemble.

The 21-year-old actress rocked a long, flowing, green gown that evoked a feeling of being lost in an enchanted forest. The outfit included a pair of sheer gloves, with bright red bejeweled drops of blood on her right hand, and continuing down the bottom of her dress.

Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at the star-studded premiere outside the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Fanning opened up about the inspiration for the outfit, and it's unusually macabre embellishments.

"In Sleeping Beauty, she pricks her finger, and there's blood involved," Fanning said with a smile, adding that Gucci crafted the gown just for her. "They created this amazing design... and it's just a work of art."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While she looks absolutely stunning in her Princess Aurora-inspired outfit, Fanning admitted that there is one co-star whose outfits in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil would make for some truly incredible red carpet fashion statements.

"I would say Angelina [Jolie's] outfits!" Fanning said of Jolie's wardrobe while playing the titular Maleficent. "That cape? Ohhh! I would say her outfits."

As for Fanning's big blockbuster premiere, the young actress said it was a "family affair" for her, explaining, "my grandmother is here, my cousin, my aunt my mom! We are so excited."

Fanning was only 14 when production began on the first Maleficent, and she recalled how her mom came with her to set throughout the entire shoot.

"My mom went with me on the first movie, for the whole time, so for her it's cool to see a second one," she shared. "And to see me older playing this character again."

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer & Elle Fanning on Supporting Other Women in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Elle Fanning Reveals She Was 'So Nervous' to Meet Angelina Jolie Before Filming 'Maleficent' (Exclusive)

Elle Fanning Talks Working With Michelle Pfeiffer in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery