Bebe Rexha is entering her next decade of life with pure confidence!

The singer turned 30 on Friday and celebrated the milestone birthday with a sexy, black-and-white photo, brand new single and music video.

In the pic, the blonde beauty (wearing only a thong and hair clips), stretches on the floor in a split, while holding a mirror and applying lipstick.

"This is what 30 looks like," she captioned it. "My #BirthdaySuit Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me. Pre-show stretch and lipstick application #Not20Anymore‬."

"Not 20 Anymore" is the title of Rexha's latest single, which she dropped on Friday with an inspirational, body-positive music video featuring other men and women speaking about the ups and downs of life in your 20s.

"No, I'm not 20 anymore, don't try to make me feel insecure, 'cause if one thing's for sure, I don't wanna be," she sings on the track. "I feel so good in my skin. Should I let you go? Should I let you in? Oh, baby don't need no one to show me what to do."

"Beauty's more than a number, when I was younger I didn't know that," she continues. "And if you gave me the chance, I wouldn't go back."

Watch below:

Take one look at Rexha's Instagram feed, and you'll see that the "I'm a Mess" singer is all about self-love and positivity these days. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, she revealed to ET the hilarious (but important) advice she'd tell her younger self.

"I'm working on my album and it's a really awesome moment because I feel like I can do anything that I want," she said at the time. "I've been at the bottom, so I'm not really scared of doing something stupid and falling again. To me, it's like, I'll do whatever feels right."

"[I'd tell myself] don't be so f**king worried all the time," she added. "Take a deep breath!"

The interview came a few weeks before Rexha revealed via Twitter that she's bipolar and "not ashamed" to talk about it anymore.

"For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick," she explained. "Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why."

"I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore," she continued, adding that she was "crying [her] eyes out" after the courageous confession. "I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am. I don't want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That's all. Love you."

Hear more in the video below.

