Is Bebe Rexha married?

That's the question many fans had on Friday after the 29-year-old singer pranked her fans with a video of herself in a wedding dress and veil via Instagram. In her caption for the post, she made it sound like she secretly tied the knot earlier this month.

"Best Day Of My Life 💍," she wrote. "I've had to keep this super private. But more photos/videos to come! Love you all!"

Rexha took the joke even further by sharing a series of pics and videos to her Instagram Stories, that featured her fake new hubby and footage from their alleged nuptials, which she claimed took place on July 12. "He is gonna kill me but sorry babe I had too," she wrote over a black-and-white selfie.

Turns out, all of this is for a music video! Rexha recently teamed up with Jax Jones for a new song called "Harder," and the DJ confirmed via Twitter that the two have already shot the visuals.

"bts on the music video for harder coming soon," he wrote, accompanying his tweet with a behind-the-scenes clip. "@BebeRexha #harder."

The two have yet to announce a release date for the official music video, but to hold fans over, Jones dropped the song's lyric video for "Harder" just in time for the weekend.

Watch below:

