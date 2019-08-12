Just days after opening up to ET about her struggles with ageism in the music industry, Bebe Rexha shared her thoughts in a lengthy Instagram post, which has attracted the support of celebrities including Taylor Swift and Rita Ora.

The 29-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Monday, claiming that she had been told by a music executive that she shouldn’t be posting sexy photos at her age.

“I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing,’ Because... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age,” Rexha wrote, alongside a black and white photo of her posing in lingerie. “I’m 29. I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules.”

“I’m tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age,” she continued. “Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger.’ I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”

Rexha’s post was met with encouraging responses from fellow young women in music.

“My sexy songwriting 👑 You are beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules 💞,” Ora wrote.

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui applauded Rexha with her comment, “LET EM KNO MAMA👏🏼,” while Swift also turned on caps lock to write, “DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE. 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗."

“Pocketful of Sunshine” singer Natasha Bedingfield, meanwhile, shared how she was familiar with hearing similar “bullsh**.”

“I know this story and this kind of ‘advice’ is so bullsh**. I love you!” Bedingfield, 37, wrote.

Rexha talked to ET about the issue during an interview at opening night of the Jonas Brothers' Happiness World Tour in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, explaining how her experience with ageism was the inspiration behind her new song, "Not 20 Anymore."

"We feel the pressure to get to a certain place in our lives because our eggs are going to dry up and we have to have kids and get married and get to a certain age," she said about how women suffer ageism. "Everybody laughs, but it's true and especially me being in the music business -- I've had executives tell me, ‘Oh you're 25 -- you're getting old.’ And, now I'm 29 -- I'm about to be 30. I feel good. Look at J Lo, look at Cher ... they're taking over the game."

“So, the song is about being 30 and being a better lover, getting finer like wine, and loving my thirties because I could do things that I could never do when I was younger," Rexha continued. "All my life when I was younger, everybody would be like, ‘Oh I want to be forever 21, here's a song about being 20, I want to feel like I'm 17 again,’ and I'm like, ‘No. I want to write a song about being 30 and above.’”

Leading ladies of the music industry like Swift and Ora weren't the only celebrities applauding the musician for speaking out.

The Chainsmokers left two emojis with heart eyes under her Instagram post from their official account, while member Alex Pall also commented, “Amen get it Bebe! ❤️❤️.”

Neyo declared, “Amen mama❤️❤️," while actress Laura Morano commended the singer for speaking out, writing, “YESSSSSS 🙌🙌🙌.”

Jamie Lynn Spears also piped in, responding, “HELL YEAH. FN RIGHT.”

Others who voiced their support included the X Ambassadors, Cash Cash and “I’m Outta Love” singer Anastacia, who wrote, “I got my recording deal at 30 years old, Gurl, If your old,,,, I’m ancient 👵🏻🤣 Let the haters hate.”

It's not the first time the gorgeous songstress has had to fend off haters when it comes to talk about her appearance.

Ahead of attending the 2019 GRAMMY Awards in February, Rexha shared how she had been told by some designers that she was "too big" for them to dress her for the ceremony. Speaking to ET at the event, where she was nominated for Best New Artist, she looked amazing, but admitted "self love is a really tough thing," following the debacle.

Later that month, Rexha posted a screen shot of a text message from her dad, in which he declared her new music video, "stupid pornography" and expressing his disappointment in her. She later deleted the post and assured fans that he was an "amazing father."

In May, Rexha addressed speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery, including butt implants, telling Health magazine that she was in fact scared of going under the knife.

But the haters can hate all they want, as Rexha is now busy on tour with the Jonas Brothers, looking fabulous and slaying the stage every night on the boy band's Happiness Begins Tour.

"Working with them is fun. They're like my brothers. They're really cool," she told ET at opening night of the tour in Miami, Florida, before gushing over the trio's wives, aka the J-Sisters -- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. "I haven't met all the wives yet. I'm actually wanting to be friends with the wives. Not gonna lie."

