For her new, powerful song, "You Can’t Stop The Girl," Bebe Rexha found inspiration in one of the most celebrated, strong female celebrities of our generation.

The songstress walked the red carpet at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday -- whose soundtrack features Rexha's new anthemic track -- and she stopped to talk with ET's Nischelle Turner about how she got involved in the blockbuster Disney sequel.

"I actually wrote the song in the studio, and it was around the time when Serena Williams wore her tutu during one of her games," Rexha said, recalling the tennis superstar's headline-grabbing ensemble during the US Open in April 2018. "It actually really inspired me because I was like, 'Wow… she is a badass."

While Rexha was working on what she called her "women's anthem," Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning heard the song, and wanted her to be a part of the soundtrack.

"He asked me to watch the movie to see if I related to it, and I was like, 'OK, cool. I'm down to see it.' And I watched it and I was blown away," she shared. "I immediately told my team, I was like, 'I have to work this song into the movie!' And then we went in and we actually added an 80 piece orchestra."

While it only makes sense that Rexha saw the project before she tailored a song to it, the artist said the movie, even in the early stages, was "epic."

"I kinda saw it early on, without all the effects, and it was epic even then, so I can't wait to see how it came to life," she shared.

The singer also explained how the project fit perfectly for a film starring Angelina Jolie, because "anything [she] does I absolutely love."

"She's just always inspired me. She's kinda always been that bad ass chick [and] I feel like this role is perfect for her," Rexha explained.

Fans can see Jolie reprise her role as the eponymous villain -- and hear Rexha's "You Can’t Stop The Girl," -- when Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.

