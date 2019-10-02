Angelina Jolie is giving fans a glimpse into her glamorous life!

The official Disney Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes look at the 44-year-old actress getting ready before the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere held earlier this week in Los Angeles. The black-and-white video, shared on Wednesday, begins with a wide shot of Jolie's stunning L.A. home and her wearing a long robe and entering a beautifully chaotic room where she goes to get her hair, makeup and nails done.

The clip also shows her children getting ready, a slew of family pets, including a lizard and a bunny, roaming the one-time Cecil B. DeMille residence and Jolie asking, "What time is it?" The team then helps the brunette beauty get into her stunning one-shoulder black Versace gown, and it's off to the premiere with her six kids in tow.

Once at the premiere, ET spoke with Jolie, where she gushed about her darling children. "They wrangle me," she said on the carpet. "Honestly, they're more together [than I am]. Zahara's the most organized in the family."

Jolie couldn't stop raving about Zahara, her eldest daughter, who matched her mom on the carpet in an elegant black gown. "Isn't she gorgeous?" the proud mom raved. "She's growing up so beautifully."

"It's just so wonderful to have their [support]," she added of her kids. "They're my friends."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Help Her 'Return to Myself' as They Join Her at 'Maleficent' Premiere

Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer & Elle Fanning on Supporting Other Women in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie Gushes Over Son Maddox After Sending Him Off to College

Related Gallery