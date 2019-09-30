Angelina Jolie's kids are growing up so fast!

The actress brought almost all of her brood to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday, and posed for adorable family photos on the red carpet as she celebrated her upcoming Disney sequel.

Eldest son Maddox was absent, as he recently started college in South Korea, but Angelina posed with Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 13; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. All the kids looked dapper for the event, matching their mom in dark dresses and suits, but Jolie admitted it wasn't difficult to get everyone dressed up and ready.

"They wrangle me," she told ET's Nischelle Turner on the carpet. "Honestly, they're more together [than I am]. Zahara's the most organized in the family."

Jolie couldn't stop raving about her eldest daughter, who matched her mom on the carpet in an elegant black gown. "Isn't she gorgeous?" the proud parent raved. "She's growing up so beautifully."

"It's just so wonderful to have their [support]," she added of her kids. "They're my friends."

The actress was younger than all of her children are now when she began her acting career back in 1982, and the upcoming awards season will mark the 20th anniversary of her first Oscar win -- Best Supporting Actress, for her role in 1999's Girl, Interrupted. Jolie took a moment to reflect with ET, explaining how time removed and the youthful influence of her children have helped her gain perspective on the 24-year-old actress who took home that award back in early 2000.

"Maybe it's 20 years on in your life, and you kind of circle back to that girl," she mused. "Your kids are teens. My son is closer to that age [than I am now]... and so all the things I love about that girl, I'm seeing in the spirit of them, and it's helping me return to myself a little bit."

As for returning to the character of Maleficent for the upcoming sequel, Jolie said it's all in the costume, which makes her feel "powerful" and "quite elegant."

"I think because she was created at a time when there were those old-time movie stars, she was made to be a bit like those old-fashioned, classic [stars]," she explained. "She's a bit delicious. I encourage everyone to put on some horns and feel what it's like."

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters on Oct. 18.

