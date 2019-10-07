Chrissy Teigen is always having fun with her husband, John Legend.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old model shared a cute group photo of the two with comedian Ali Wong on Twitter. While Wong sits on Legend's lap on the couch, Teigen hilariously smiles off to the side.

"Happy cheatin season @aliwong!!!" Teigen joked about Wong, who is also married with two kids.

Of course, Teigen and Wong are actually good friends. Last May, Teigen supported the comedian's Netflix special, Hard Knock Wife, by sharing a funny Instagram pic of herself sporting postpartum hospital underwear. In Hard Knock Wife, Wong describes her post-birth mesh underwear as being made of the "same material that they package those fancy Korean pears in."

"If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials. #asianpearunderwear," Teigen wrote.

ET spoke with Teigen in June at the premiere of her new show, Bring the Funny, and she talked about her and Legend's adorable 3-year-old daughter, Luna, taking after her when it comes to her great sense of humor.

"Luna has amazing timing," she gushed. "She is so verbal... Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us, it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But yeah, she's so funny."

