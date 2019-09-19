Chrissy Teigen is getting some sweet kisses… from her adorable son, Miles, that is!

The 33-year-old model and TV personality shared a sweet milestone on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

“Finally!! Having a squirmy, busy busy baby is tough. I have been waiting so long for him to give me kisses! 16 months, worth the wait,” she captioned the sweet clip of baby Miles planting a sweet smooch on her from his high chair.

Both Gwyneth Paltrow and Mindy Kaling reacted to the adorable video with a series of hearts.

Later that day, the cookbook author also shared a precious shot of Miles sitting in a swing, writing, “Hello baby John.”

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Luna and often talk about their two mini-mes.

Back in June, Teigen shared a funny photo of Luna looking annoyed and Miles grinning, captioning it, “Me and John.”

But not all of the outspoken star’s social media posts are cute family pics. Watch the clip below for details on her Twitter feud with President Donald Trump:

