Chrissy Teigen’s at it again! Turning Internet gaffes into hilarious content, that is.

The 33-year-old model and TV personality accidentally posted her email address on social media on Tuesday night, tweeting, “F**k I posted my email address lmao.”

The snafu was met with lots of eager fans attempting to FaceTime her via email.

“Oh my god people are FaceTiming me. Was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger,” Teigen captioned a video of herself and her mom, Pepper, talking with Riccardo, a random man who called.

oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger pic.twitter.com/yuPAThQjPf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

She then shared a few more videos of herself in a robe laughing as her FaceTimes constantly rang.

“Please stop I have a family,” she jokingly begged.

please stop I have a family pic.twitter.com/koEnVzkCes — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

Later she updated her 11.7 million Twitter followers, writing, “Everything disabled and changed emails. But I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol.”

everything disabled and changed emails. but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

She also put things in perspective, adding, “Not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog’s collar in my cookbook.”

not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog's collar in my cookbook https://t.co/Xqn9fE3oak — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

Teigen recently got into a Twitter war with President Donald Trump. Watch the clip below to see her reaction:

