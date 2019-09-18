Chrissy Teigen Gets Nonstop FaceTime Calls From Strangers After Accidentally Tweeting Her Email Address
Chrissy Teigen’s at it again! Turning Internet gaffes into hilarious content, that is.
The 33-year-old model and TV personality accidentally posted her email address on social media on Tuesday night, tweeting, “F**k I posted my email address lmao.”
The snafu was met with lots of eager fans attempting to FaceTime her via email.
“Oh my god people are FaceTiming me. Was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger,” Teigen captioned a video of herself and her mom, Pepper, talking with Riccardo, a random man who called.
She then shared a few more videos of herself in a robe laughing as her FaceTimes constantly rang.
“Please stop I have a family,” she jokingly begged.
Later she updated her 11.7 million Twitter followers, writing, “Everything disabled and changed emails. But I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol.”
She also put things in perspective, adding, “Not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog’s collar in my cookbook.”
Teigen recently got into a Twitter war with President Donald Trump. Watch the clip below to see her reaction:
