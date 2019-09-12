Looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter has a little beau.

TheBring the Funny star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable video of her 3-year-old mini-me, Luna, talking about her new boyfriend, and it's the cutest thing we've ever seen.

In the clip captioned "Oh mannnnn what the!? you’re three!!!," Luna begins by explaining what her friend does that she likes.

"He always listens to my feelings. He always shares," she sweetly says. When asked if he's cute, Luna says "yeah," and then describes him as having "really long hair" and "it's brown."

Teigen then asks her daughter if he is her boyfriend, to which Luna adorably replies, "No, he my cute, cute boyfriend." The video ends with the mother-of-two inquiring if Luna is going to go over to his house.

"Only if he tells me," quips Luna.

The video caught the attention of a slew of famous faces, including Luna's father, who left a note for her future suitors.

"Always listen to her feelings," Legend wrote. Brooklyn Decker, Lauren Jauregui and Chanel Iman also chimed in.

ET caught up with Teigen -- who is also mother to 1-year-old son Miles -- in June, where she couldn't help but gush about the too-cute and hilarious things her daughter says.

"Luna has amazing timing," she said of the tot. "She is so verbal... Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us, it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But yeah, she's so funny."

See more in the video below.

