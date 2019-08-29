Uh-oh! Looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 3-year-old daughter, Luna, is prepared to follow in her supermodel mom’s footsteps.

The little cutie is currently traveling through Thailand with her family and Teigen, 33, snapped a precious photo of her wearing a pink swimsuit and posing on top of a rock on the beach.

“Oh dear @mj_day,” Teigen captioned the photo, tagging an editor at Sports Illustrated.

The editor commented on the post, “Effortless beauty [check] Chic suit [check] Owns that rock [check] TOE POINT [check] #callmeLuna,” with a series of laughing emojis.

Proud dad Legend wrote, “I’m the @yutsai of Instagram dads,” referencing a photographer, but Teigen replied, “@johnlegend I took this.”

Not to be one-upped, Legend replied, “@chrissyteigen true, you took it from me.”

Teigen appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 2010 to 2017. She posed on the cover in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

Teigen also shared a cute snap of herself with her 1-year-old son Miles posing on the beach and another of Miles and Luna together with Luna in a large pot.

The family has been enjoying a group trip to Thailand with Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, who is Thai.

Earlier in the week the entire family dressed up in stunning traditional garb. When one fan asked what the special occasion was, Teigen replied, “Just Tuesday.”

For more from the cute family, watch the clip below:

