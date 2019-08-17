Chrissy Teigen's day did not go as planned.

The Bring the Funny star took to social media on Saturday to share how her lips got swollen after a crazy reaction due to altitude sickness.

"Very upset and saddened that my own birth state, Utah, has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness," Teigen, 33, first tweeted, followed by a photo of her swollen lips. "Did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? Learn something new every day! My lip about to explode. Goodbye world."

"It’s so big it’s shiny and hard like glass," the cookbook author also tweeted.

Teigen, who is in Utah for her friend Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon's wedding, then shared a video of her lying down with the caption, "This is premeditated murder if you ask me."

"Luke, Meghan, why have you chosen to get married in a place which would try to destroy me?" she jokingly asked.

In another Instagram Story clip, she is then seen inhaling oxygen from a can to help with the swelling. "Oh yeah, that's good," she says.

Teigen has never shied away from sharing updates about her personal life, and getting candid about her body, family, food and many other subjects. However, last month, she clapped back at internet trolls who began criticizing her booty after a photo of her in a swimsuit circulated online.

"Everyone so used to a** shots and photoshopped instagrams," Teigen replied. "I've had no a** forever - is this new news to some of you?"

"f**kin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my a** done either," she added. "Bored as all hell, never can win!"

