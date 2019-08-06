Chrissy Teigen Reveals When She Might Consider Having Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen isn't looking to add to her family just yet.

After the 33-year-old model took to Instagram to share an adorable shot of her kids -- Luna, 3, and Miles, 1 -- sitting on her lap on the beach, one commenter wrote that she could "fit one more little one on the end."

While some fellow social media users chastised the commenter for not being mindful of those who struggle with fertility, Teigen jumped in to assure the person that she took no offense and give an update on when she and husband John Legend may try for baby number three.

"All good!" Teigen wrote. "Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again."

"These guys are exhausting!" she added of her two tots.

In June 2017, prior to Miles' birth, Teigen said she would be open to having more kids, whether through adoption, fostering or another round of in vitro fertilization.

"I would definitely adopt or have foster children," she told Marie Claire. "But I loved being pregnant."

Likewise, when Teigen was pregnant with Miles in April 2018, Legend told ET how excited he was to grow their family.

"It’s always exciting because you never know what they're going to be like," Legend said at the time. "You’re just excited that another product of your relationship and your love is going to be out there in front of you."

