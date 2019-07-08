It looks like Chrissy Teigen is in hot water over posting spoilers to Twitter once again!

This time, however, she didn't accidentally reveal the winner of her husband's show,The Voice, but instead accidentally posted the entire first episode of her new comedy competition series, Bring the Funny, before it premiered.

It seems that the 33-year-old model, TV personality and mother of two meant to share a clip from her new series, and instead posted a link to a special screener copy of the entire episode.

"GUYSSSSSS! so excited to share a clip of my new show BRING THE FUNNY!! Premieres TOMORROW, 10PM after AGT on @NBC!!!!" Teigen wrote, alongside a YouTube clip that has since been made private but apparently contained the entire episode, watermarked with the words "Chrissy Teigen Viewing."

GUYSSSSSS! so excited to share a clip of my new show BRING THE FUNNY!! Premieres TOMORROW, 10PM after AGT on @NBC!!!! https://t.co/vaHy8uaW5r — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Around half-an-hour later, Teigen apparently was made aware of her error, and took to Twitter to joke that she's been kicked off the show for the grievous mistake.

"Well it looks like I have been fired for posting the whole thing," she wrote. "Thank u all for your kind texts and DMs please send job opportunities to same number."

She later added, "Anyhow if you didn’t watch 30 minutes of it online watch it TOMORROW AT 10PM on @nbc!!!! I am really proud of it and the new friendships and love affairs I made!!!"

Well it looks like I have been fired for posting the whole thing thank u all for your kind texts and DMs please send job opportunities to same number — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Anyhow if you didn’t watch 30 minutes of it online watch it TOMORROW AT 10PM on @nbc!!!! I am really proud of it and the new friendships and love affairs I made!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

When she was later accused of posting the entire episode as a publicity stunt to drum up attention for the show, Teigen replied, "U give me too much credit never forget," alongside a screenshot of a tweet she posted in May in which she wrote, "I am so stupid and so tired please stop expecting things from me."

Yashar u give me too much credit never forget pic.twitter.com/B8Ku5gay3S — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Teigen's new series Bring the Funny -- which she stars alongside Kenan Thompson, Jeff Foxworthy and Amanda Seales -- premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

