John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adorable children are having the time of their lives on a family vacation in Italy!

Just days ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Legend and Teigen decided to kick off their family getaway early. They packed up their suitcases, grabbed their kids -- 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles -- and flew off to take in the beautiful, historic sights of the Repubblica Italiana.

Luckily for fans, the proud parents decided to document some of their kids' cutest moments from the family vacay, and post them to social media for the world to enjoy.

Teigen kicked things off on Saturday with an endearing snapshot of her handsome hubby holding their little girl on his lap as she rocks some over-sized aviators. Legend shared a similar pic, which he captioned simply, "Vacation 😎😍."

On Tuesday morning, Legend also posted a beaming photo of his lookalike little boy gleefully sitting on a bed atop a yacht off the Italian coast, which the EGOT-winning artist captioned, "My happy boy in Portofino."

Teigen later shared the exact same pic, which she hilariously noted in her caption writing, "John posted this but I have more followers."

Teigen shared another pic of her amiable baby boy, this time standing on their hotel room bed, leaning down over her laptop and gleefully playing with the keyboard.

"If you email me anytime in the next 7 days this is who is replying," Teigen wrote.

The proud mom also shot an adorable clip of her and little Luna mugging for the camera, which she shared to her Instagram story on Monday, as well as a snapshot of Luna enjoying the warm waters of a jacuzzi, which she captioned with a crown emoji.

It looks like the happy family is having the best time ever on their lavish trip to Italy!

For more on the proud parents and their fun-loving children, check out the video below.

